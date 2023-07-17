Joe Manganiello Will Have to Play ‘D&D’ Without Sofia Vergara

Joe and So. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A king is left without a queen. A dragon without his dragonette. A bard without his harp. That’s right, Dungeons & Dragons fan (and also actor) Joe Manganiello and his wife, Sofia Vergara, are getting a divorce, they announced July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple told “Page Six.” “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” The two first met in a very stately manner — at the White House Correspondents’ dinner in May 2014, according to People. They got married in 2015, but now the seven-year itch has kicked in and the pair are dunzo. There’s no word on if Manganiello’s obsession with D&D to the point where he converted their wine cellar into a tricked-out dungeon for the sole purpose of playing the game had any effect, though we like to assume it did not.