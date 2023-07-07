This Unearthed Talking Heads Track Is Our Song-of-Summer Contender

Sir Byrne. Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Turn on the lamp. Vibe. Put on the big suit. (Bonus points if it’s gray.) In celebration of Stop Making Sense being rereleased in a beautiful 4K restoration this August, Talking Heads raided their vault to unveil their first single in over 30 years. The track in question, “Cities,” was recorded for Jonathan Demme’s wildly influential live-concert film but didn’t make the final cut. (It would have been slotted in between “Slippery People” and “Burning Down the House.”) Although the studio recording of “Cities” was on 1979’s Fear of Music and received proper treatment as a single, the Stop Making Sense version was buried in an inconvenient 1999 VHS-DVD copy until now. But enough facts: It’s a bop! Why would you think otherwise?! You can just visualize David Byrne’s exaggerated movements. Good to know “Cities” and “The Second Arrangement” have become our new Barbie-and-Oppenheimer parallel.