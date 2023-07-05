Will Taylor Swift Change ‘Better Than Revenge’ on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)?

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

She’s not a saint, she’s not what you think; she’s… probably going to make a few tweaks to a song. For Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift may be changing a track, but not for reasons you might think, like switching out certain lyrics for more progressive ones. According to Apple Music, “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” has added three seconds from the previous original version. Some fans have suspected that it might be changing to be similar to the Speak Now World Tour version, where one of her backup dancers says, “Hey, it’s me. Leave me a message and make it hot,” parodying a Paris Hilton-type character before the beginning of the song. If some variation of this ends up on the final version, it could give a playful, even more nostalgic vibe to a song that has a big reputation of its own.

“Better Than Revenge” has been a controversial track for the singer due to lyrics like, “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress”; however, Swift’s very aware of where the song fits in her life. “I was 18 when I wrote that,” she said in The Guardian in 2014. “That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realise no one take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.” Swift says she “doesn’t care about anything” that happened to her at 19, but it doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun with it.