Taylor Swift Breaks Billboard Records With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Photo: Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has surpassed Barbra Streisand as the woman with the most number 1 albums in Billboard history. She’s also the first woman to have four albums currently in the top 10: Speak Now (TV), Lover, Midnights, and Folklore. Swift and Streisand were previously tied with 11 number one albums, but the rerecording of 2010’s Speak Now has sent her over the top. The combined energy of the Eras Tour, the new tracks off SNTV, and the rerelease of “Cruel Summer” as a single have made it the album chart into the Billboard 200 (Taylor’s Version). Not to mention The Summer I Turned Pretty and its continuing deep sea mining of Swift’s discography.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) came out July 7 and was number 1 on its debut. In vinyl alone, it sold 268,500 — second only to Midnights for the biggest vinyl sales of the modern era (per Pop Crave). It was reported that Taylor Swift accounts for 1 in 25 of every vinyl sale in 2022. Swift also the first artist to have nine albums sell over 500,000 copies in a single week.