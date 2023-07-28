Swifties Jump Then Fall, Causing Seismic Activity

She’s an Earth Bender. Photo: Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images

When an earthquake inevitably hits the United States, catapulting us into an apocalyptic future with tsunamis, broken houses, and multiple states breaking into the sea, we’ll know who to blame first. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is creating waves, and we’re not talking about cultural ones. No, we’re about talking seismic activity that is equivalent to an earthquake with a 2.3 magnitude. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that the quake Swifties caused at the Seattle edition of the Eras Tour on July 22 and 23 was even larger than the famous “Beast Quake” that occurred in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawks’ running back Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown and the ensuing celebration caused the equivalent of an extremely minor earthquake. “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake,’” Caplan-Auerbach said. “It absolutely doubled it.” It did this not through intensity but length — after all, it’s not always the size but how you use it. “The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach said. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about ten hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.” And by that do you mean … “Shake It Off?”