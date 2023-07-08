Taylor Lautner and Joey King Help Reunite Taylor Swift With Her Masters

We have our first official single for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). During the Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Swift announced the music video for “I Can See You,” inspired by her fans and their support for her re-recording. “I always wanted to tell a story that symbolically portrayed the ways that you guys have helped me get my music back,” said Swift during the acoustic set of the concert before introducing the music video. Starring “Mean” actress Joey King and “Back to December” muse Taylor Lautner as “Bad Blood” type burglars, they break into a vault filled with relics from Swift’s past, like dresses and props from the Speak Now era. The two fight off enemies who try and fail to prevent them from getting to the vault. Fellow “Mean” co-star Presley Cash keeps the control room locked down as she guides Swift to victory and escaping captivity, successfully making Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) hers.

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023