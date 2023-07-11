French Swifties Experience Minor Bear Attack for Eras Tour Tickets

Swifties across Paris right now. Photo: John Shearer/TAS23gement/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Swifties in the City of Love aren’t feeling too affectionate toward Ticketmaster right now. That’s because the platform canceled Eras Tour sales on June 11, marking the latest in a series of Ticketmaster snafus involving Taylor Swift’s latest tour. In French, Ticketmaster tweeted that fans could still use their sale codes, and new sale times would be announced “as soon as possible.” Per Variety, fans had been unable to log into their Ticketmaster accounts, and at one point there had been over 700,000 fans in the ticket queue. How do you say “bear attack” in French? Swift is currently scheduled to play four shows at La Défense Arena from May 9 to May 12, 2024, with her friends in Paramore opening. She notoriously loves the city, the city (like any other) loves her back, and Ticketmaster would surely love to not have to deal with any more Taylor Swift sales for a long time after this.