Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cowes Week

Is love really all around right now? Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Mama Tina, Richard Lawson, and Ethan Slater’s ex-wife might beg to differ. Yet amid all of the recent celebrity breakups, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley have decided to take the next step in their relationship. “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged,” Brodie-Sangster, who played Sam in Love Actually, wrote on Instagram. Quoting a Hugh Grant line in the 2003 rom-com, he added, “Love is all around.”

Brodie-Sangster, 33, and Riley, 37, met as co-stars on FX’s Pistol. They starred as the real-life couple of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivienne Westwood. The pair have been dating for two years, according to Riley’s social media post announcing the engagement. Riley was previously married to Elon Musk twice, from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2013. The Tesla CEO has since reacted to the news of Riley’s engagement online, tweeting “Congratulations!” and a red heart emoji at his ex on X.

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

Congratulations! ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023