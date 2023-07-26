Tina Knowles Files for Divorce From Richard Lawson

Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

The House of Deréon is severing ties with the House of Lawson. Tina Knowles has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson. TMZ obtained the divorce filings, in which she asked to terminate spousal support rights for both her and Lawson. Miss Tina and Lawson married in April 2015, at which time she changed her name to Celestine Lawson. She is now seeking to change it back to Celestine Knowles, after her first husband and father to Beyoncé and Solange. Both Tina and Richard Lawson have children from previous relationships — Knowles has the aforementioned pop sensation daughters, and Lawson has actor Bianca Lawson with his first wife, Denise Gordy, and a son named Ricky. Tina and Richard knew each other for 30 years before getting together, as she was best friends with his late sister.