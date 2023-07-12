Tom Holland on His Alcohol Addiction: ‘It Just Really Scared Me’

After declaring a one-year hiatus from acting, Tom Holland is ready to focus on himself. In an interview on the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, Holland opens up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and when he knew he had to get sober. “I was definitely addicted to alcohol, not shying away from that at all,” explained Holland. He talked about how in 2022, he participated in Dry January and realized that alcohol was unknowingly a huge part of his life. “All I could think about was having a drink … I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.?… It just really scared me.” Despite his fears, he continued to extend his sobriety month after month until his birthday in June, when he felt the most clarity on the situation and his relationship with alcohol. Holland shared, “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.”

