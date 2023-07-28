Travis Scott Brought All His Friends to Utopia

Travis Scott. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

It turns out “K-POP” was just a taste of ketamine kollaborations to come with Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia, out July 28. That half-baked prerelease single features verses from megastars Bad Bunny and the Weeknd, yet somehow Scott is able to pull in even larger talent — namely, the queen herself, Beyoncé. The woman who’s spent the past three months pulling off flawless three-hour performances during her globe-spanning Renaissance stadium tour somehow found the time to feature on the track “Delresto (Echoes).” James Blake is credited as a composer for it, and he couldn’t help but feature on “Lost Forever” with Westside Gunn and “Til Further Notice” with 21 Savage, too. Scott managed to pull a rare verse from rapper Playboi Carti for “Fe!n,” a song that also has an appearance from Sheck Wes. Drake took a break from his Instagram thirst traps and days at the races to hop in the studio for “Meltdown.” It’s a laundry list of blockbuster collabs, honestly. Future and SZA on “Telekinesis.” Kid Cudi on “Looove.” Teezo Touchdown on “Modern Jam.” Young Thug, who’s currently facing RICO charges, features on “Skitzo.” Scott damn near assembled the whole industry for his first full comeback since the Astroworld album and subsequent tragedy, a reminder of the kind of pull he has, even after disaster. Highlighting the features was probably the better promo route for Scott to take — his simultaneous release of the film Circus Maximus and will-he, won’t-he perform in Egypt was far more baffling than just saying, “Listen to my album, it has Beyoncé.”