Travis Scott Is Bringing His Utopia to the Pyramids

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Travis Scott is finally unveiling his Utopia, with quite the background to match. The rapper will livestream a performance of his long-teased new album at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28. A press release teased “an unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of Utopia.” Scott has been readying the album for years, but it got heavily delayed after the crowd-crush tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in 2021, which left ten people dead. Since then, Scott has inched his way back to performing live with a series of festival sets and nightclub performances. The Egypt announcement comes just days after news that he won’t face criminal charges over Astroworld, yet civil litigation against Scott remains ongoing. He does realize he’ll be doing his big promotional show in front of massive tombs, right?