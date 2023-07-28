Travis Scott’s Utopia Is Full of Unserious Lyrics

What’s Joe Biden’s plan to get Travis Scott in the final cut of Wonka? Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

The lyricism on Utopia, Travis Scott’s first full project since Astroworld — released at a time when litigation over the festival’s deadly crowd-crush is ongoing — is everything you’d expect from one of his drops. At turns, it’s corny (“Back outside, it ain’t no time for Zooms”), then completely removed from reality (“I’m loyal, bitch / I got Ye over Biden”), and most often it’s deeply unserious (“I might still eat McDonald’s / But don’t think I’m a Ronald”). The 19-track record features artists like Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Drake, the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Playboi Carti, and James Blake and name-drops even more. We’re unconvinced whether Scott is dissing Timothée Chalamet (the reported new man of his ex Kylie Jenner), jealous of the upcoming Paul King movie, or just really likes brown watches based on the lyric “Chocolate AP and chocolate the V’s (V’s), got the Willy Wonka factory (V’s).” Below, Scott’s most … memorable Utopia lyrics.

“Hyaena”

“Write a show by myself like I’m Chelsea Handler / Or write a series ’bout my bitches like I’m Kelsey Grammer.”

Do you, boo. So long as you don’t cross the picket line.

“Modern Jam”

“Way I keep thе knowledge, think I’m Socrates.”

One of two Socrates mentions. It’s up for Greek-philosophy stans.

“My Eyes”

“Rolie Polie on my wrist.”

He uses the name of the seminal Playhouse Disney animated children’s series as shorthand for Rolex. Missed opportunity to sample the theme song and make the reference more satisfying, IMO.

“I replay them nights — and right by my side, all I see is a sea of people that ride wit’ me / If they just knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child.”

Scott refers to the crowd-crush tragedy in November 2021 at Astroworld, where ten people, including children, died. Prior to the deadly festival, his concerts were known for repeatedly treading into violent territory. Despite the gravity of the event, this is one of the few references to it.

“Sirens”

“Back outside, it ain’t no time for Zooms (look out) / One-point-two, that’s a whole lot of more vroom (look out).”

Scott missed the window for writing bars about the end of the pandemic. Beyoncé was the last person to get a pass for corny lyrics about being “back outside.”

“Meltdown”

“You act like you love this American shit / But, really, the truth is you scared of the Six / Yeah, you scared of the Six.”

The truth is I am scared of Canada. Thank you for speaking my truth, Drake. Nothing more terrifying than six-foot-tall moose and Québécois. I shudder at the thought.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the V’s (V’s), got the Willy Wonka factory (V’s) / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

Does he want his ex-girlfriend’s fling’s latest role? Timothée Chalamet, did you beat him in auditions? Or does he like brown Audemars Piguet watches? If so, this is an issue of taste.

“I’ll shoot your ass in Walmart like I’m DaBaby (in Walmart) / The boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady (woo).”

Choosing to act like DaBaby and siding with Tom Brady is interesting decision-making. DaBaby is basically jobless after making homophobic comments. Tom Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, just left him, and he faces litigation over his involvement in crypto. You might be hexing yourself, Scott. Hubris is a vengeful god.

“Circus Maximus”

“I might still eat McDonald’s / But don’t think I’m a Ronald.”

Scott is not a clown. You are nawt what you eat, people! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

“Off the sake, turned to Socrates (woo).”

Give him one margarita … (two of two Socrates mentions).

“Skitzo”

“Seen the top-ten pen list / I don’t even know how they could pin this / Knowin’ that I’m the human Pinterest.”

No notes.

“I’m loyal, bitch / I got Ye over Biden.”

Bold statement post–Ye’s antisemitism controversy.

“Looove”

“Imagine my world of misogyny / Nigga, fuck a, fuck a monogamy.”

He’s just Ken.