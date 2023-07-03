Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Has Started Filming

Photo: Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Image

It’s all happening! Social media spotted cameras at the closure of Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant, indicating that Vanderpump Rules has started filming season 11. Normally, the show starts filming around West Hollywood’s Pride parade, and shortly after filming the reunion for last season. But nothing was normal about the last season of VPR. First, #Scandoval rocked the cast in March. Then Raquel Leviss dipped out on finishing up her talking head interviews before the reunion, also filing a temporary restraining order against fellow cast member Scheana Shay. That made the reunion difficult to film (but very, very easy to watch). Then Leviss filmed additional interview segments post-reunion, during which she changed her story about the affair timeline. Showrunner Alex Baskin said that after all this upheaval, and the extra upheaval-y reunion taping process, the cast needed “a minute” before signing on for more drama. Well the minute is up, darlings.

Scenes filmed this weekend for Vanderpump Rules season 11 appeared to include a DJ James Kennedy set at TomTom and the closure party for Pump. Fans spotted Tom Schwartz having a heart to heart with Kennnedy, on Saturday and TMZ saw him talking to Vanderpump on Sunday. Tom Sandoval’s whereabouts at this time? According to People, he’s filming a different reality show right now: Fox’s Special Forces.