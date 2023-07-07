The 7 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Joy Ride; Insidious: The Red Door. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Lionsgate; Sony

The beginning of July feels like the calm before the Barbenheimer storm. There’s not much premiering during this truncated workweek, but at least we have the Ashley Park–led comedy Joy Ride to get us through. If you liked No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride turns the raunch and comedy up a notch. If horror is more your speed, try Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut, Insidious: The Red Door. The promotion for this sequel has been as quiet as this weekend’s release schedule, so that’s not at all worrying! Here’s the rest of the best new movies, TV, and more to watch this week. —Savannah Salazar

Featured Presentations

Directed by Adele Lim (writer of Crazy Rich Asians), Joy Ride is the rip-roaring comedy of the summer. I get that for me, it probably has the SXSW glow — I caught its premiere at this year’s fest, and the crowd never let up — but the film’s ensemble, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu, really are pitch-perfect as a group of unlikely friends who help Park’s Audrey Sullivan find her birth mother in China. It’s fun! —S.S.

In theaters

➽ My favorite tidbit from this press cycle is that Joy Ride’s working title was Joy Fuck Club. Amazing.

Who is excited for the latest installment in James Wan’s horror franchise starring Patrick Wilson? Wait, no, not that one. The fifth Insidious film is a direct sequel to the second one, which came out a full decade ago. Insidious: Chapter 2 had a happy ending, but c’mon, this is a horror-movie series: The killers are never really gone for good. —James Grebey

In theaters

Of course, men are the last people on earth. Though, the last two men in Biosphere being Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass ain’t too bad. There’s not too much more to explain about this sci-fi comedy beyond that. Let them kiss! —S.S.

In theaters

Superman’s live-action status might be a bit of a mess right now, but the Man of Steel is as strong as he ever was in animation. My Adventures With Superman, an anime-inspired take on Supes, Lois Lane, and his pal Jimmy Olsen, premieres on Adult Swim and then streams on Max the next day. It’s cute! Superman is a good character, you guys! He’s not lame, he’s just wholesome! This is nice! Not everything needs to be “kill Zod” levels of dark and edgy! —J.G.

Streaming on Max

First a play, then a podcast, and now a horror-comedy series, The Horror of Dolores Roach updates its Sweeney Todd inspiration with a timely story about the unfairness of the criminal-justice system, the pervasiveness of bad bosses and greedy landlords, and the grind-set mentality needed to survive late-stage capitalism. Justina Machado stars as Dolores, a woman released from prison who starts illegally operating as a masseuse nicknamed Magic Hands. —Roxana Hadadi

Streaming on Prime Video

Genre Fare

Miracle Workers: End Times season four

Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan have great chemistry in this wonderfully silly anthology comedy. Each season places the same characters in different time periods, like the Middle Ages or the Old West. Now, they travel to a Mad Max–like setting where they try to function normally amid all the leather, spikes, and speeding cars. Steve Buscemi is back too. —R.H.

Airing on TBS

Make It a Double Feature

The Conjuring

When it comes to horror couples, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s Ed and Lorraine Warren (we’re not talking the real-life couple) are OTP. Insidious is terrifying, but The Conjuring has scares and romance. It cuts up the tension for us babies. Plus, both franchises were spearheaded by James Wan, so a perfect double feature. —S.S.

Streaming on Max

Coming Attractions

Red, White & Royal Blue

You already know Red, White & Royal Blue is going to be extremely hokey and extremely cringe, yet somehow I can’t look away.

➽ The Conjuring franchise stays in the Farmiga family with this The Nun 2 trailer.

Web Ephemera

Mike’s Mic’s Recaps

In honor of this profile on YouTuber Michael Messineo (a.k.a. Mike’s Mic), we’ve decided to pick our favorite recap of his. I’m quite partial to Glee, so we’re going with this masterpiece. —S.S.

The Alan (Bill Hader) SNL Skit

Like Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich before him, Bill Hader is going viral on TikTok, almost ten years after this SNL skit, just having some smooth moves. —S.S.

This Week on TikTok

Richie at the Eras Tour, happy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) day, and Emily Fields herself re-creates the Pretty Little Liars intro.

