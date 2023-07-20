Brush Up on How the Family from Hair Love Is Doing

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con may have been slightly subdued, but Max still managed to keep its presence at the con animated … at least in the sense that it held an animation panel, anyway. In addition to a preview of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and the Harley Quinn season four trailer, the streamer debuted the first official clip of Matthew A. Cherry’s animated series Young Love. The show follows the Young family — which includes millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri, and her pet cat Rocky — whom we first met in the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. Angela has now been out of the hospital for two months, but that doesn’t mean that Stephen is off the hairstyling hook, especially since Zuri is worried about looking like a baby on the (figurative!) red carpet. Beyond hair, the Youngs will also be detangling the balance of “careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and mulit-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves,” per a show description. Young Love will debut on Max this fall with a voice cast that includes Issa Rae, Kid Cudi, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, and Brooke Monroe Conaway. Watch Zuri ask her dad to redo her ‘do in the show’s first official clip below.

