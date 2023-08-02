How to Stream Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and More at Lollapalooza 2023

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There was a time when you had to brave crowds, porta-potties, and Wrigleyville bros to enjoy sets at Lollapalooza. But it’s the 21st century, and now you can enjoy Sudan Archives from the comfort of your own home. Hulu is streaming Lollapalooza 2023 live starting at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 3. The festival will take two channels on the streaming site with broadcasts going through Sunday night. Chicago’s Grant Park will host headlining sets by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Ray’s vape, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. Featured acts include Rina Sawayama, Sudan Archives, Lil Yachty, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pusha T, Beabadoobee, and Magdalena Bay.

It’s an exciting time for these artists to be performing. Eilish is hot off depressing the fuck out of TikTok with her song from the Barbie soundtrack. Lamar has been cheering TikTok back up with the “go stink” part of “America Has a Problem.” The 1975 and Sawayama will be on the same festival ticket (though on different days) after Sawayama appeared to call out Matty Healy in multiple intros to her song “STFU.” And Jepsen just released The Loveliest Time with dark-horse song of the summer entrant “Psychedelic Switch.” Below is a full schedule of Hulu’s Lollapalooza 2023 livestream. All times are in ET.

Channel 1

Thursday, August 3

2:05 p.m. - Bad Neighbors

3 p.m. - Matt Maltese

3:55 p.m. - Disco Lines

5 p.m. - Lovejoy

6:05 p.m. - NewJeans

6:55 p.m. - Rema

9 p.m. - Dom Dolla

9:45 p.m. - Billie Eilish

11 p.m. - Diplo

Friday, August 4

﻿2:05 p.m. - Hairitage

2:45 p.m. - Band-Maid

3:50 p.m. - Ray Volpe

4:40 p.m. - Sudan Archives

5:40 p.m. - Peach Pit

7:45 p.m. - Tems

8:50 p.m. - Diesel

9:55 p.m. - Fred Again..

11 p.m. - The 1975

Saturday, August 5

2:05 p.m. - Pardyalone

2:50 p.m. - Zack Fox

3:50 p.m. - Knock2

4:35 p.m. - Thee Sacred Souls

5:40 p.m. - The Knocks

6:40 p.m. - The Revivalists

7:45 p.m. - Maggie Rogers

8:45 p.m. - Meduza

9:45 p.m. - Pusha T

10:45 p.m. - Odesza

Sunday, August 6

2:05 p.m. - Ingrid Andress

2:50 p.m. - Upsahl

3:40 p.m. - Dehd

4:45 p.m. - Matroda

5:30 p.m. - Mt. Joy

6:35 p.m. - Magdalena Bay

7:30 p.m. - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8:30 p.m. - The Backseat Lovers

9:45 p.m. - Louis the Child

Channel 2

Thursday, August 3

2:05 p.m. - Carola

4 p.m. - Joy Oladokun

5:05 p.m. - J. Worra

5:30 p.m. - Acraze

6:40 p.m. - Sofi Tukker

7:45 p.m. - Portugal. The Man

8:45 p.m. - Lainey Wilson

9:40 p.m. - Karol G

Friday, August 4

2:05 p.m. - Skizzy Mars

3 p.m. - Sincere Engineer

3:50 p.m. - Blanke

4:40 p.m. - Ekkstacy

5:30 p.m. - Emo Nite

6:35 p.m. - Big Wild

7:40 p.m. - Armnhmr

8:45 p.m. - Jessie Reyez

9:45 p.m. - Svdden Death

10:45 p.m. - Subtronics

Saturday, August 5

2:05 p.m. - Hoosh

2:55 p.m. - Bonnie X Clyde

3:45 p.m. - Tom Odell

4:50 p.m. - Motherfolk

5:45 p.m. - AC Slater

6:45 p.m. - Sylvan Esso

7:45 p.m. - J.I.D

8:45 p.m. - Yung Gravy

9:50 p.m. - Nora En Pure

10:30 p.m. - Tomorrow x Together

Sunday, August 6

2:05 p.m. - Ian Asher

2:50 p.m. - Dillon Nathaniel

3:50 p.m. - The Happy Fits

4:40 p.m. - Neil Frances

6:50 p.m. - Wax Motif

9:05 p.m. - Afrojack

10:15 p.m. - Alan Walker

11 p.m. - Rina Sawayama