How to Watch Outside Lands 2023 If You Want to Stay Inside

Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Can’t make it to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend? No sweat. You can still catch Outside Lands 2023 online… at least part of it, anyway. This year, the summer festival booked the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza as headliners. The full three-day lineup adds up to more than 90 artists, including Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Lana Del Rey, Interpol, Beabadoobee, Zedd, Maggie Rogers, and Lil Yachty. Megan Thee Stallion is also scheduled to hold her first public performance since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her in the foot. You won’t be able to watch every single act on Amazon Music’s official livestream, however. A curated selection of performances from across the festival’s main three stages will stream on Prime Video and Twitch, starting at 4 p.m. ET every day from August 11 to 13. We guess they want to save some parts of Outside Lands for the people who are actually outside? But for anyone who’s watching at home, feel free to reference the livestream schedule — with all times in ET — below.

Friday, August 11

4:00 p.m. - La Doña

5:00 p.m. - Matt Hansen

5:45 p.m. - The Dip

6:45 p.m. - Becky Hill

7:35 p.m. - Ethel Cain

8:30 p.m. - J.I.D.

9:30 p.m. - Raveena

10:25 p.m. - Crumb

11:15 p.m. - WILLOW

12:05 a.m. - Aespa

12:35 a.m. - Interpol

1:50 a.m. - Zedd

Saturday, August 12

To be announced

Sunday, August 13

To be announced