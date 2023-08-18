Amazon Strikes Out A League of Their Own’s Second Season

Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

Amazon giveth, and Amazon taketh away. The streamer announced earlier this year that A League of Their Own would return to bat for a second and final season, but per The Hollywood Reporter, it has now decided to just cancel the Prime Video series altogether. Show co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson confirmed the news in a bittersweet Instagram post, writing, “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.” The first season of the show, which is a loose reboot of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, first aired in August 2022. Scripts for the new season were reportedly finished before the writers’ strike began this May. But with both writers and actors still on the picket lines, production was delayed, and the season-two premiere date was pushed to 2025. (Jacobson called it “bullshit and cowardly” to suggest that picketing writers or actors are the reason for today’s news, however. She hinted that the show has been “put through the ringer” in many ways, though she didn’t expand further.)

Showrunner and co-creator Will Graham previously tweeted in March that a renewal wasn’t yet official and urged fans to be vocal if they wanted to see the show continue. The following month, Amazon confirmed that A League of Thier Own would conclude as a limited series, with the Rockford Peaches stepping up to bat for just four more episodes. “Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” Graham and Jacobson said in a press release at the time. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.” Hey, Amazon? Next time you get people’s hopes up, make sure you have all of your bases covered first.