Will the Real Adele Fans Please Stand Up?

Screaming, crying, getting accosted by security. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

To paraphrase Adele herself: If you’re not the fan for me, then how come I can’t bring you to your feet? Well, it turns out she might need to take that question up with security. While the artist was performing at her Las Vegas live show on August 26, a superfan, @juanp_lastra on TikTok, was interrupted twice throughout the show with security coming up to him and telling him to sit down while filming himself singing along to her songs. And one thing to know: Never tell a stan to stop being excited about his favorite pop diva; it simply won’t pan out well. Adele herself noticed what was going on. “What is going on with that young fan there, he’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up, what’s going on with him?” Adele said, stopping her performance of “Water Under the Bridge.” “What are you doing? Why are you bothering him? Could you leave him alone, please?” she asks of the security team. “They won’t bother you again, my darling.”

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

The fan posted a video of the incident from his perspective on TikTok. “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be,” his caption reads. “I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.”

@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷 ♬ original sound - juanp_lastra