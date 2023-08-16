Lisa Rinna Leads American Horror Stories Huluween Event

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

American Horror Stories, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s repository for even shorter stories and stuntier castings than AHS proper, is back this Halloween. Or rather, Huluween. Four new episodes will air on Hulu this October, each with their own self-contained story. Just like how each season of American Horror Story is a self-contained story, each ep of American Horror Stories is a standalone fright. Previous episodes have featured a Killer Santa attacking a content house, dollification, and a girlboss reboot of AHS season 1’s Rubber Man. As Deadline reported, Lisa Rinna will star in an episode called “Tapeworm.” No other plot details are available at this time. Can it please be commentary on the current Housewives Ozempic debate? Art is the lens through which we examine the world, after all. American Horror Stories comes to Hulu October 26.