The WGA Needs Time to Think About the AMPTP’s Counterproposal

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The AMPTP proposed during its date with the WGA on Friday — at least in the sense that more than 100 days into the writers’ strike, the studios brought a counterproposal to the negotiating table. “We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week,” the WGA told members in an email obtained by Variety. “Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a blow-by-blow description of the moves on each side and a subsequent public dissection of the meaning of the moves. That will be our approach, at least for the time being, until there is something of significance to report, or unless management uses the media or industry surrogates to try to influence the narrative.” Today marked the first time negotiations between the guild and the AMPTP have resumed since May (yes, there was an August 4 sidebar, but that was mostly just a meeting to talk about meeting).