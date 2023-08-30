Ana de Armas Fans Weren’t Conned Into Watching Yesterday, Judge Rules

Ana de Armas. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Two Ana de Armas fans are real down bad right now. On August 28, a U.S. district judge threw out a lawsuit they had filed, letting Universal off the hook over their claims that it had duped people into watching the film Yesterday by including de Armas in the trailer despite her being edited out of the finished product. Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza filed the class-action suit last year seeking $5 million in damages on behalf of everyone affected by Universal’s alleged marketing duplicity and accusing the studio of using de Armas’s “fame, radiance, and brilliance to promote the film” in the original filing. They said they would not have rented the movie for $3.99 on Amazon Prime if they had known the actress wouldn’t be in it. For his part, Woulfe purchased the movie a second time. According to Judge Stephen Wilson, there is no reason to believe fans relied on de Armas’s presence in a trailer or alleged misrepresentations of the cast on Google in their decision to stream, per The Hollywood Reporter. These injuries are “self-inflicted,” Judge Wilson wrote in the motion to dismiss.