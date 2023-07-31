Angus Cloud, Euphoria Star, Dead at 25

Angus Cloud Photo: Variety via Getty Images

Angus Cloud, the actor best known for playing Fezco on Euphoria, is dead at 25. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement confirming the news. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

A few days after his death, his mother, Lisa Cloud, shared a statement on Facebook that she believed her son’s death was not “intentional,” as there were some social media posts suggesting so. “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote. “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.” Lisa also stated that it was “abundantly clear” to her that Angus “did not intend to check out of this world.”

Cloud was raised in Oakland and was scouted for Euphoria by casting agent Jennifer Venditti while walking through the streets of New York City. “I really had no idea what I was getting into,” he told Paper magazine of the casting in 2019. “I’m like, you guys really think I’m going to be in this? We’ll see.” Prior to being cast in the show, Cloud intended to move to Ireland, where most of his family is from, owing to a lack of a vision for his future. “I never really had any life plans and I used to feel bad about that, a little bit jealous about [others who] had it all figured out,” he told GOAT in 2022. In addition to acting credits in the movies North Hollywood and The Line, Cloud starred in music videos for Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes,” Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii,” and Noah Cyrus’s “All Three.” Although his work in Euphoria is what he’s best known for, he has multiple roles in upcoming projects, including Freaky Tales, a film starring Pedro Pascal and set in Cloud’s hometown.