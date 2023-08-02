Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s Rose Goes to Robby Hoffman

She loves alt-comedy! Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Vulture prizes itself on being ahead of the times, so if you’ve been reading Comedians You Should Know since 2020, then Robby Hoffman is an old name. But this time, she’s not in the news for her comedy, which can best be described as “queer curmudgeon”; she’s in the news for dating former Bachelorette Gabby Windey. Windey revealed the news today, through an appearance on The View and an Instagram post captioned, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

“At first, when my girlfriend and I, in the beginning, started dating, I was like, ‘We’ll see where it goes,’” Windey said on The View. “And then it was going very well. I could see the future, for once. It just felt so right.” The idea that Hoffman, who once went on the podcast StraightioLab and complained so widely that the episode, rather than having a normal topic, is just titled “Society,” is in a loving relationship with a woman who was first runner-up on Dancing With the Stars is confusing and brilliant all at once. It brings to mind countless questions, including: Has Robby Hoffman watched The Bachelorette? Has Gabby Windey seen Robby Hoffman host The Chris Gethard Show and torment her former co-workers? And, most importantly: Will Gabby Windey now go on StraightioLab and talk about The Bachelorette? The world (Vulture) needs to know.