This Barbie is a Billionaire

Warner Bros. has announced that Barbie has passed the $1 billion mark. This makes Greta Gerwig the first woman to solo direct a billion-dollar movie (Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, made $1.1 billion), and one of only 29 people to do so. Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein told the the New York Times that no movie in studio’s 100 years has sold so many tickets so fast. Barbie crossed the billion-dollar mark in 17 days, beating Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2’s record by two days.

Barbie still topped the weekend’s box office, with $53 million domestic. Meg 2: The Trench followed with $30 million, then Oppenheimer at $28.7 million. Rounding out the top five were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with $28 million and Haunted Mansion with $9 million.