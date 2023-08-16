Barbie Wins Box-Office Beach-Off Against The Dark Knight

Photo: Warner Bros.

Hi Vengeance! Hi Barbie! After nearly four weeks in theaters, Barbie has earned $537.5 million domestically, beating Batman’s 15-year record as the biggest domestic release for a Warner Bros. movie. The Dark Knight previously held the record with $536 million. Currently, Barbie has earned $1.2 billion globally, making Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female director in a domestic box office. Barbie also earned $146 million opening week, making it the biggest of the year. Before Barbieland overtook Gotham City, The Dark Knight was also one of Christopher Nolan’s top-earning films, earning over $1 billion. Nolan also directed the love story to porkpie hats known as Oppenheimer, which has become one of the top-earning R-rated films and earned not-quite-Barbie numbers with $264.3 million domestically and $649 million overall. But don’t worry, Christopher Nolan, you’re still Kenough. Not Kenough to surpass Barbie, but success is subjective.