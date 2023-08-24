A Barbie Post-Credits Scene Is Coming to Party

C’mon, Barbie, we’re seeing Barbie again. Photo: Warner Bros.

Just when you thought the pinkpocalypse had reached its zenith, Barbie said, “But wait, there’s more.” The highest-grossing movie of the year will take over Imaxes across the country for a global, limited, one-week engagement starting on September 22, giving fans the opportunity to dust off their Barbie-core fits for an encore in the biggest movie screens theaters have to offer, per Variety. Accompanying the release is new, exclusive post-credits footage selected by director Greta Gerwig herself. Warner Bros. plans to include both a North American and international release in select territories, according to a statement from execs Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution.

“We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all,” Gerwig said about the film with ticket sales currently totaling $572 million in North America and $1.3 billion worldwide. “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.” Barbie might not control the railways or the flow of commerce, but she sure as hell controls the current movie-theater landscape. Either way, the post-credits footage should contain the teased fart opera.