Beyoncé Answers It All With One Ad-Lib

The cadence and harmony of Beyoncé’s “Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul” has been threatened over the past 48 hours — but leave it to Beyoncé to smooth things over without missing a beat. It started when Erykah Badu seemed to call out Beyoncé for a metallic top hat she’s been wearing on the Renaissance tour, similar to the hats Badu often wears while performing. “I guess I’m everybody stylist,” Badu wrote on her Instagram Story on July 31, alongside pictures of both Beyoncé and her wearing the Hat. Then, the next day, former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment. (Lizzo has yet to respond.) Beyoncé shouts out both artists in her remix with Madonna’s “Vogue” and had a quick fix last night in Foxborough, Massachusetts — repeating Badu four times, including over Lizzo’s section, to show love to the neo-soul icon and pass over the now-controversial pop star. (Hopefully her friend Kelly Rowl’ will understand being skipped for one night.) It’s what a queen would do.

And the tributes didn’t stop at Badu. Earlier in the day on her website, Beyoncé honored O’Shae Sibley, a professional dancer who was reportedly voguing to Renaissance in New York on July 29 when a group of men confronted him with slurs, resulting in one of the men fatally stabbing Sibley. “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley,” Beyoncé shared.