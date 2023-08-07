Who Runs the Trains? Beyoncé.

D.C. has a problem. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

When the queen comes through, the trains go late. After weather delayed Beyoncé’s August 6 show at FedEx Field, outside Washington, D.C., her tour paid $100,000 to keep D.C. Metro service running for another hour. The Metro announced the extension on Twitter and in a press release last night: “The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the ‘Party’ and still get home on Metro,” the release said. (D.C. had already extended service by 30 minutes; Beyoncé’s hour came on top of that.) Lightning near the stadium forced fans to shelter in place and meant Beyoncé couldn’t go on until 10 p.m.; she ended shortly after midnight and had to cut “Love on Top” and “Rather Die Young” for time. Sorry to the 4 fans, but hope your Bey-funded train ride home made up for it.