Everybody Say, Hey, Mayor Carter

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Santa Clara, California, has chosen a new mayor: Beyoncé. Just ahead of her Renaissance Tour stop in the Bay Area city, Queen Bey was named honorary mayor and given the key to the city, her third civic act this year after paying to keep the DC Metro running for fans and serving lewk after couture lewk onstage. Beyoncé was quick to adopt the new title. Riffing on her famous “Say hey, Mrs. Carter” fan chant, she decided to be goofy and ask the audience to shout, “Hey, Mayor Carter!” She even posted a picture on Instagram of herself throwing up the deuces in her bedazzled Marc Jacobs Kiki boots next to her honorary mayoral plaque. “As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyoncé back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city,” full-time mayor Lisa M. Gillmor said in a statement. “Beyoncé demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally. In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyoncé a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor.” Maybe the U.S. doesn’t have that big of a problem: After all, it gave us Mayor Carter.