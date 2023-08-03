Traitors Winner Cirie Fields Joins Big Brother Season 25

Mother. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

On The Traitors earlier this year, Survivor legend Cirie Fields outlasted multiple Big Brother winners to get the prize. Now, it’s her turn to try her hand at their game. The inaugural Traitors winner and four-time Survivor player entered the Big Brother house last night as a surprise contestant — after it was revealed that Jared, one of the contestants, is her son. That twist makes Fields the first Survivor contestant to cross over into the Big Brother universe, and makes this season of Big Brother ten times more entertaining. The premiere ended with Jared as one of four up for the first eviction — will Cirie stand by her son or flex her Traitors acumen and stab him in the back right away? And more importantly, can the queen of reality-competition TV get her second crown in under a year?