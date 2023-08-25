Blackpink: The Game: the Song Is Streaming Now

The Pinks have come out swinging with their new video-game original soundtrack. Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé released “The Girls” on August 25, a song first teased on their mobile-phone game The Game way back in May as a 16-second snippet nestled in the login page. Their first drop of 2023 has a Blackpink tried-and-true EDM trap sound with feisty lyrics daring anyone to question the music empire they built. “Got no time for no itty-bitty parties,” Jennie raps. “See the numbers and it’s already charted.” Lisa adds: “Paved the way and busted left / If we left, there’s nothing left / But the rest, what a mess.” The chorus includes the refrain, “Don’t mess with the girls.” None of the members’ IRL selves star in the video — it’s just their game characters bopping around a pink-and-purple stage for a tightly choreographed number. Before the song’s official drop, the group wrapped up the dates of the Born Pink Encore tour, their summer gig with stops at stadiums across the U.S. With the tour over, the OST should keep Blinks fed … for now.

Related