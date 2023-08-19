Movie Goers and the Scarab Choose Blue Beetle at Box Office

Photo: Warner Bros

The Scarab wasn’t the only one who decided to latch onto the Blue Beetle; audiences are set to see the latest DC superhero movie starring Xolo Maridueña, Becky G, and George Lopez. Ángel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle earned $10 million on opening day and is estimated to earn between $25 million and $33 million, according to Variety. The film follows Jaime Reyes (Maridueña), who is chosen by the alien biotechnology the Scarab to fulfill his destiny to become the superhero Blue Beetle. The alien bug is speculated to take down Barbie’s reign as the number one movie at the box office since the Barbenheimer explosion last month. Even Oppenheimer isn’t safe, especially since Blue Beetle has taken over IMAX as well. The beetle will beat all, at least for their opening weekend.