Rapper Blueface Delays Boxing Match After Stabbing Incident

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked

Rapper Blueface was stabbed in the leg at a local Los Angeles gym by an unknown suspect, reports TMZ. He was training at a San Fernando Valley gym for an upcoming boxing match when the man confronted him, and they began arguing. His trainer David Kaminsky told TMZ that the suspect reportedly yelled, “I’m gonna kill you,” when coming into the gym. Blueface posted a video of the altercation on Instagram, writing, “I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am.” The video posted showed that after arguing for a few moments, the rapper began swinging at the man and then the suspect pulled out an unknown object, right before the video ended. The man reported left the scene in a Tesla and with the dog that was featured in the second video. Blueface was scheduled to fight in the Misfits Boxing match in October against TikToker Salt Papi. It is unclear if there will be another challenger to replace him.