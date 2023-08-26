Bob Barker, The Price Is Right Legend, Dead at 99

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Bob Barker, legendary The Price Is Right host, has died at the age of 99, confirmed by his publicist Roger Neal to Vulture. Neal released a statement reflecting on Barker’s legacy in American television, “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.” Barker first began his career in radio, working in Missouri and Florida before eventually finding his way to California to host The Bob Barker Show in Burbank. After hearing Barker’s unique ability to connect with his listeners on the air, game show producer Ralph Edwards hired him to pivot to on-screen work and host Truth or Consequences in 1956, paving the way for the rest of his career. It wasn’t until 1972 when he joined his most notable project that made him a game show legend: the revival of The Price Is Right. As host for 35 years, Barker was welcomed into the televisions of millions of Americans — especially those who were sick at home — and helped shape the program into becoming one of the most beloved game shows of all time.

Not every experience on The Price Is Right was a positive one. In 1994, long-time model Dian Parkinson sued Barker for sexual harassment and alleged she was forced to have sex with Barker out of fear of losing her job. She eventually dropped the suit in 1995, explaining that it was too costly and took a toll on her mental health. Barker did admit to the relationship by describing it as engaging in “hanky panky” but claimed it was consensual.

After hosting 6,586 episodes (and only missing one day of taping in his career as host), Barker retired from the program in 2007, with Drew Carey succeeding him. During his time on The Price Is Right, Barker publicly renounced hair dye, becoming one of the few television hosts with naturally gray hair. Inspired by his late wife and high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon, he was a vegetarian and an advocate for animal rights, ending every episode with “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.” He made several appearances since his departure, including an April Fools prank in 2015.

Barker never remarried after the death of his wife in 1981. However, he did find companionship again with his friend Nancy Burnet, and were together for 40 years. In a statement, Burnet said, “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. he will be missed.”

