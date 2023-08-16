Bradley Cooper in Maestro. Photo: Netflix

The family of Leonard Bernstein has come to Bradley Cooper’s defense for the actor-director’s choice to wear a honking prosthetic nose in the film Maestro. Cooper plays the Jewish composer in the biopic. When the trailer dropped on August 15, the decision to use the prosthetic, which some described as an example of “Jew face,” was criticized for putting on a racist caricature of Jewish people. “Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father,” Bernstein’s children Jamie, Alexander, and Nina said in a statement on August 16. “It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose.” The family added, “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.” The letter ended with a shout-out to Cooper. “We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can’t wait for the world to see his creation.” We wonder if that creation is currently undergoing a CGI damage-control nose job.

