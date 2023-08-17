Britney Spears Getting Both a Divorce and a Horse

What did Octavia Spencer know? Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Let me break the ice: Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on August 16, according to AP News sources. The two married 14 months ago, on June 10, 2022. Neither Asghari nor Spears have commented on the matter publicly. Instead, she has announced plans to buy a horse, which does sound like more fun. “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!!” she wrote on Instagram the same day as the divorce filing, alongside a picture of her on a horse. “So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!” For her next relationship, we would like to see Spears interact with Ken from Barbie, who is famously looking for a blonde soul mate who understands his love of horses. They both deserve happiness.