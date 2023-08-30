Bruce Springsteen Wanted to Ruin Bono’s Day

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Some say they were born to find what they were looking for: each other. Bruce Springsteen and Bono, rock star BFFs with decades of history behind them, value the time-honored tradition of sending each other dumbass texts just as much as the next guys. Noel Gallagher recalled such an instance in a new Sunday World interview, in which he shared how he “randomly bumped into” Springsteen and his wife while vacationing in Ibiza a few years ago. “I won’t say I was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, but I’ve definitely got the utmost respect for him,” Gallagher explained. “We were seated at this long table, we’d had a few bottles of wine and there’s food everywhere and we took a selfie with each other and he said, ‘Should we ruin Bono’s day?’ And we sent him the selfie.” Despite being thousands of miles away, Mr. U2 didn’t take the exclusion well. “Of course, Bono — you might not know this — has got crippling fear of missing out,” Gallagher added. “And his wife called me and said, ‘When you sent him that photograph he couldn’t handle the fact that you two were in Spain having the time of your life and he wasn’t there.’ Then Bono was asking, ‘What were you talking about?’ and I said, ‘We were fucking slagging you off!’ He gets a lot of flack, but I fucking love him.” We’ll remain neutral on the flack, but he did once call his band embarrassing, so.