Meet Nicki Minaj’s New Body

Get ready to run up the body count on Nicki Minaj’s new body … in Call of Duty, that is. The Barbz already know their leader as Nicki Lewinsky, Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbie, but it’s time for them to meet yet another alter ego: Nicki the Modern Warfare fighter. On Thursday, Call of Duty shared a trailer to announce that Minaj’s operator bundle is now available for purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. As seen in the 30-second clip, Minaj can now off ya top — in stilettos! — with the Get Bodied finishing move. Her bundle also includes a pink Nicki Whip vehicle skin, a Super Freaky shotgun, special loading screens, and more. The Barbz will also be able to access these new themed features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is due in November.

Call of Duty previously revealed a first look at its Minaj operator skin, complete with a pink wig and pink gun, on July 27. She is now the video game’s first self-named female operator. Her introduction, along with in-game “War Tracks” and operator skins for Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage, is part of Call of Duty’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage are all getting their own bundles, and an Activision rep told Kotaku that each of the rappers did some voice-over work for their operators. In the trailer, you can hear Minaj pulling from some of her popular lyrics. Hey, “Bang bang bang, bang ba-bang bang” is certainly on theme.

😉 she sure is ♟️ https://t.co/Mw8lwP9AdC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 27, 2023

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

This post has been updated.