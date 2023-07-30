Cardi B Will Not Tolerate Getting Hit at Her Concerts

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Update, Thursday, August 3 at 6:26 p.m.: The criminal battery investigation into Cardi B’s latest throwing incident has been thrown out. “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” her lawyers said in a statement to TMZ. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.” Police confirmed to Variety that the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Original story published July 30, 2023 follows.

Cardi B is the latest to fall victim to the weird trend of audience members throwing things at performers, but she responded by sending a clear message about concert etiquette to her fans. During a set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Cardi was performing “Bodak Yellow” when an audience member threw a drink at her. In response, Cardi threw her own microphone (with remarkably good aim) at the concertgoer before security escorted the concertgoer away. Videos posted by audience members from earlier in the concert complicate the narrative slightly; apparently Cardi had initially asked the audience to splash her with water, but she clarified that she wanted them to aim at her body, not her face. At the same venue the night before, Cardi similarly threw her microphone at a DJ who had been cutting off her performances, according to videos taken of the incident. Cardi has not yet released a statement about the concert, but it’s safe to say at least one audience member has learned their lesson.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

A new video shows #Cardi B telling fans to splash water at her. pic.twitter.com/tj8RnBFRKY — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) July 30, 2023