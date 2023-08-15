Darren Kent, Game of Thrones Star, Dead at 39

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The fantasy genre actor Darren Kent, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and, most recently, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, died on Friday at the age of 39, according to his talent agency Carey Dodd Associates and CNN. “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” tweeted the agency on Tuesday. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.” Outside of his genre work, Kent won the best actor at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for his work in the short film Sunny Boy, where he played a character who had a skin disorder like himself. Recently, the multi-talented star directed and wrote the January award-winning short film You Know Me.