Scoot scoot! Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Hey kids, get outta here! Scoot! Demi Lovato joins the growing list of clients deserting manager and noted nemesis of Taylor Swift Scooter Braun this year, as first reported by Billboard. Also on the list of Scooter Braun expats is J. Balvin, who left Braun in May, and apparently Justin Bieber, who was reported to be making moves to pursue management last week, though both parties have denied it. Lovato first signed with Braun in 2019. They’re currently in the midst of a rerecording project (Taylor Swift, your impact is immeasurable), in which they are rerecording a slew of their hits as rock tracks, for an album titled Demi Lovato Revamped, due out September 18. The artist does not currently have new management, but is in conversations, according to Billboard, and “was thankful for her time with SB Projects.” While Lovato has not spoken about the change, one does have to wonder if they are sorry, or perhaps not sorry.