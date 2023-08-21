Devo Has the Uncontrollable Urge to Retire

Photo: Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

We’ll always have the energy domes and those hazard suits. Devo, the freaky New Wave prophets who doubled as an art movement, have announced their retirement after 50 years together. Speaking with The Guardian, front man Mark Mothersbaugh confirmed the band’s current tour is doubling as their “farewell” one, although the timeline — similar to the Eagles’ Long Farewell tour — doesn’t have a hard endpoint at this moment. “Imagine you had four wives and you worked together. It’s tricky being in a band,” he said. Fellow co-founder Gerald Casale added, “You’ve got a body of work informed by a whole manifesto and philosophy. Do you let go and move on to the next thing? You want change, otherwise you’re stale, but you don’t want to be contrived.” The tour, cheekily dubbed “Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution,” has dates in America scheduled through the end of 2023, although the duo agreed it could become ongoing if the demand allows for it. “I’m in denial,” Casale explained. “Because I love performing and I’ll hate to see it go. It was part of Devo’s DNA. But we did as well as we could, for as long as we could.” Perhaps the very last performance could be at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, if the nomination committee ever gets its shit together.