Trump Mug-Shot Memes Are Yuge

How the Grinch Allegedly Stole an Election. Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Was there ever a photo more predestined to be a meme? Even before it made its grand debut, people were anticipating the Trump mug shot with glee to the point where a fake mug shot made the rounds on Twitter well before the real one came out and was promptly debunked by PopCrave. When the real one (see left) did come out, the memes came quick, immediately, and with a fervor that has not been seen since the same man got COVID-19. Ever the businessman, Trump himself quickly got into the merch business, but the best content is from the shitposters who aren’t planning to run for president anytime soon. Below, we’ve compiled a motley crew of our favorite Trump mug-shot memes, because this might be the money shot of the year.

So thankful this doesn’t go hard. So so thankful, grateful, thrilled. He looks like he just stole Christmas. I’m twirling around in my living room https://t.co/7nKfPA6XNj — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) August 25, 2023

"The Kubrick Stare" is one of director Stanley Kubrick's most recognizable directorial techniques. A method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement pic.twitter.com/qd2XWc3oHU — Cry-Baby Chloe 🦋 (@ChloeNumberIII) August 25, 2023

This is how mfs start looking at you after they lose their vape pic.twitter.com/hTIgsm52Zy — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

she runs the local trader joe’s like the navy pic.twitter.com/5R0PYgaHGB — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) August 25, 2023

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

My friend and I saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe pic.twitter.com/54OP6n9ezl — Keith Nagy (@nagy_minaj) August 25, 2023

Oh he’s serving cunt and BOB pic.twitter.com/krIx5jYo2G — pocket (@islandthembo) August 25, 2023