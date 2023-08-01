Drake’s Memphis Show Canceled for Being ‘Logistically Impossible’

This guy. Photo: Getty/Getty Images

Maybe this one wasn’t God’s plan. Drake’s Memphis show is officially canceled, a little more than a month after he first postponed it. The FedEx Forum said it would be “logistically impossible” for Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour, with 21 Savage, to stop at the venue, “due to the magnitude of production,” local media reported. Drake had been first set to play Memphis on June 29 to kick off the tour; even after that show was canceled, he still received the key to the city and reportedly filmed a music video there. The Memphis date was first rescheduled to August 6, before now being canceled only days out — just the latest scheduling mishap on this tour, after Drake pushed the start of the tour earlier this year and later also rescheduled a Columbus, Ohio, date. On top of it all, now, he’s also delayed his upcoming Milwaukee show by a day, from August 3 to 4. As for those logistical impossibilities: the big stage or the big balloons? At least we know it’s not the “hologram.”