Reneé Rapp Will Go to War for Drew Barrymore If Necessary

Drew Barrymore. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore doesn’t need our help. She’s a strong woman who’s been through a lot and came out the other side ready to make celebrities across the land break down in tears on her talk show. But still. Wouldn’t you lay down your life for this woman? That’s what Reneé Rapp, pop star and former college girl, was ready for when Barrymore interviewed her on August 21 at 92NY. In the middle of the interview, a stalker attempted to storm the stage. Rapp quickly shuffled Barrymore off into the wings, and while they fled, the pop singer shielded Barrymore, creating a bisexual barrier. “I have a new definition of your sexiness,” Barrymore said when they came back onstage. “It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard! You are my Kevin Costner!” Hmmm … anything that gets Rapp to sing “I Will Always Love You” is probably a good idea.