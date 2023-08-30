Duran Duran’s New Album Is Spooky Like the Wolf

Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

We’ve been summoned to Duran Duran’s grave … to party. The sartorially gifted rockers have announced their sixteeth album, Danse Macabre, will be released on October 27 to bewitch the rotted pumpkins lining our nation’s cemeteries. With a mix of new songs, reworked old ones, and unusual covers, the album is unified with “the joy and madness of Halloween,” a theme that inspired the band after a concert on the holiday last year. “Danse Macabre,” the album’s lead single, is a gothic delight of synthesized riches and available to stream now. (“Shackled to the rhythm, your soul is weighed / So you better get down on your knees and pray!”) Other tracks include an anxious reimagining of Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” and a redo of “Night Boat” from 1981’s Duran Duran. Former guitarist Andy Taylor, currently suffering from stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, will appear on Danse Macabre as a special guest, as well as former member Warren Cuccurullo. Death truly unites us all.