Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Just Got Even More Ginger

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is ready to enter a new season. After months of performing numbers on + - = ÷ x (his ongoing Mathematics tour), he’s finally breaking his PEMDAS-inspired pattern. On Thursday, he announced that his next album will be called Autumn Variations. This fresh kick of ginger will arrive just in time for pumpkin spice latte season, dropping on September 29. In an Instagram video announcing the project, Sheeran shared that the album title is inspired by classical composer Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations. “He did 14 songs about 14 friends, so I wanted to make 14 songs about 14 friends and base it on autumn,” Sheeran explained. “I find that autumn is a season with a lot of change coming out of summer. People are getting out of relationships, getting into relationships, being very lonely…” The cover art features several drawings that associate the season with everything from warm fires and pumpkins to “overthinking,” “drinks alone,” and “moments of sadness.” Sounds like a project that his close friend Taylor Swift, who was part of last year’s “Sad Girl Autumn” soundscape, will probably vibe with. Perhaps she’ll be one of the 14 friends getting a song?

Speaking of Swift, Autumn Variations is produced by her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who also worked with Sheeran on his most recent album, - (Subtract). “We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram caption. “I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.” Find the full track list — which does manage to sneak one mathematical symbol in at the end — below.

1. Magical

2. England

3. Amazing

4. Plastic Bag

5. Blue

6. American Town

7. That’s On Me

8. Page

9. Midnight

10. Spring

11. Punchline

12. When Will I Be Alright

13. The Day I Was Born

14. Head > Heels