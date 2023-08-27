Florence Welch Discloses Recent Life-Saving Surgery

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Florence Welch wrote on Instagram that an “emergency surgery” was the reason behind Florence + the Machine recently canceling several gigs. “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote. “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.” Six days ago, Welch said she and the machine wouldn’t be at no longer be performing at the Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine “on medical advice.” Her Instagram post says that she’s be back performing by September 1, for a show in Portugal. “I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga,” she wrote. “Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me.”